Calvin Bassey: Rangers accept Ajax offer for defender with deal expected to top £20m
Rangers accept an offer from Ajax for Calvin Bassey, with a deal worth in excess of £20m expected to be completed.Full Article
The 22-year-old is set to pen a four-year deal with the Eredvisie champions with an option for a further year.
The Dutch giants are interested in signing Bassey and could offer £20million to land the Ibrox left back