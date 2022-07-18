Nigeria: Nigerians At the Mercy of Fuel Marketers' Price War

[This Day] The strident calls for the end of the controversial fuel regime in the country, for the umpteenth time, are gaining currency as fuel marketers defied the existing price template for the sale of petrol under a regulated market environment last week. Amidst the pervading indiscriminate price hike, hoarding and the attendant product scarcity, analysts, therefore, believe the best time to withdraw the fuel subsidy regime is now, writes Festus Akanbi