Nigeria: Dangote Industries Boosting Nigerian Debt Market Activities

Dangote Industries Boosting Nigerian Debt Market Activities
[Leadership] Activities in the domestic debt market have increased as corporates continue to take advantage of the relatively low yields in the market to fund business expansion, amongst others. Dangote Industries Limited has look into this direction in deepening the Nigerian debt market by the successful completion of its N187.6 billion Series 1 Bond Issuance, which is the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of the Nigerian capital market.