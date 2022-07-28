Ethiopia: Victory By Tigrayan Athletes At World Athletics Should Put More Spotlight On Tigray Siege

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- In an extraordinary win in its history of athletics, Ethiopia bagged a total of 10 medals, including four gold, four bronze, and two silver at the 18th World Athletics Championship of Eugene, in Oregon, USA. This put Ethiopia second only to the United States in the overall medal table. Competing under Ethiopia's name, Three of the four gold medals and one of the silver medals are won by Tigrayan athletes. Letesenbet Giday prevailed in women's 10,000m, Gotytom Gebreselase grabbed the women's marathon, Gudaf