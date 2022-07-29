Liberia: Liberians in Columbus Inc. to Host Its Annual Independence Day Celebrations and Bicentennial Fundraising Gala

[FrontPageAfrica] The Liberians in Columbus Incorporated (LICI) will host a top-notch annual Independence Day with festivities to commemorate Liberia's 175th Independence and Bicentennial. This esteemed event also involves a Fundraiser Gala. According to LICI, the goal is to raise $1.5 million USD. The funds raised will be used to build a massive state of the art community center.