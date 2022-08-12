Ethiopia: 3rd Round Filling of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Successful - Premier

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- The third round filling of Renaissance Dam has been successfully completed, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced. Speaking on the occasion, PM Abiy assured downstream countries of the Nile, Egypt and Sudan, that when Ethiopia set out to build a dam on the Nile, from the beginning it did not want to make the river to benefit only Ethiopia. "When we want to get the benefits that we deserve, we are also thinking that like Ethiopia, the other gifts of the Nile - Sudan and Egypt will use the river in their respe