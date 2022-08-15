Liberia: U.S. Treasury Sanctions Senior Liberian Officials for Public Corruption

[U.S. Treasury] Washington, DC -- Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Liberian government officials Nathaniel McGill, Sayma Syrenius Cephus, and Bill Twehway for their involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia. These officials are designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around th