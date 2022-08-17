South Africa: Proposed Fracking Regulations Should Do More to Protect Groundwater
[The Conversation Africa] South Africa is extremely water scarce, and water supply will become more challenging in the future. The population and economy are growing, increasing demand. Rainfall is variable and more extreme and prolonged droughts are expected because of climate change. More than 80% of South Africa's available surface water resources are already allocated for use. Groundwater resources will therefore become more important in South Africa.Full Article