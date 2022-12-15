Africa: Biden Hosts Presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone to Discuss Upcoming Elections

[White House] Washington, DC -- President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met December 14 with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia, President Andry Nirina Rajoelina of Madagascar, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone to discuss their countries' upcoming elections in 2023 at this critical time for democracy globally.