Kenya: U. S. First Lady Jill Biden in Nairobi, Kenya

[Capital FM] US First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in Nairobi on Friday for a landmark visit, one that The White House says, strengthens the United States' partnerships on the African continent, and advances the two countries shared priorities in the region. The plane carrying Dr Biden and her entourage which included her granddaughter Naomi Biden, touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 5 pm. On hand to receive Dr. Biden aka FLOTUS, was the First Lady of Republic of Kenya, Mama Rachel Ruto.