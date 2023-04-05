Cameroon: Cameroon Says Separatist Conflict Slows Reconstruction in Western Regions
Published
[VOA] Yaounde -- Cameroon says fighting between troops and rebels is slowing reconstruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and other public buildings in its troubled western regions. Authorities say in the three years since the launch of a reconstruction plan for thousands of homes and hundreds of public buildings damaged in the seven-year separatist conflict, less than 100 have been re-built.Full Article