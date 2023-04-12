South Africa: Court, Media Delve into Actions of Alleged Accomplices in Thabo Bester Prison Escape

[allAfrica] Cape Town -- Several individuals who allegedly assisted convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung maximum-security prison will face legal scrutiny. According to News24, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will launch an investigation into Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, Bester's alleged lover. The council aims to determine whether she behaved unprofessionally. An HPCSA spokesperson said in a statement: "Doctors sign a code of conduct and code of practice. We will look a