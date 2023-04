[Addis Standard] Addis Ababa -- At least 47,000 fresh Internally Displaced People (IDPs) who fled Ten woredas in Western Tigray which is under the occupation of Amhara Forces, have arrived at Endabaguna, near Shire town in North Western Tigray zone over the past one month, Getu Dejen interim administrator of the Endabaguna Woreda told Addis Standard.