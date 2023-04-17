Kenya: As Kenya Takes on the Boston Marathon, Let Us Embrace the Moment to Promote Our National Unity

[Capital FM] Tomorrow, over 30,000 professional and amateur marathoners will take part in the 127th edition of the Boston Marathon, the world's oldest annual marathon. Among these runners will be a star-studded Kenyan team led by the world's greatest marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge who holds the World Record for men (2:01:09) and also holds four of the top six All-time men's best marathon times. This will be Kipchoge's Boston Marathon debut as he endeavors to compete and win all six marathon majors.