South Africa: South Africa Unclear On Its Future Status As a Member of the ICC
[RFI] Will they go or will they stay? This week South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would pull his country out of the International Criminal Court. Then he said he would not. South Africa has had a fraught relationship with the Hague-based war crimes court, and the issue will come to a head in August with a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the ICC on suspected war crimes.Full Article