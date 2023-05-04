South Africa: 47% of South Africans Rely On Social Grants - Study Reveals How They Use Them to Generate More Income
[The Conversation Africa] South Africa has one of the world's most expansive social grant system: 47% of the population relies on a monthly grant. Of these, 18 million are permanent beneficiaries and about 10 million receive a temporary Social Relief of Distress Grant. This was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic for working age adults who do not receive formal social protection, such as unemployment insurance and for those engaged in informal work.Full Article