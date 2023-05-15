Nigeria: Sudan - Last Batch of Nigerians Arrive
Published
[Leadership] The last batch of Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan has been repatriated from Port Sudan as the federal government has so far brought back 2,518 Nigerians.Full Article
Published
[Leadership] The last batch of Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan has been repatriated from Port Sudan as the federal government has so far brought back 2,518 Nigerians.Full Article
[This Day] Abuja -- A total of 125 Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in..