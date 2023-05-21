Nigeria: Presidential Election - Peter Obi, Tinubu, INEC, APC Agree On Number of Witnesses
[Premium Times] Peter Obi says he needs seven weeks to call his witnesses to prove his case against Mr Tinubu's victory.Full Article
[Premium Times] The legal teams of Mr Tinubu, APC, and INEC had opposed the application for live broadcast of the proceedings of..
[Leadership] Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, have told..