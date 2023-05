[Dabanga] Khartoum / Omdurman / Kahrtoum Bahri / El Obeid -- Large parts of Khartoum witnessed a cautious calm on Tuesday, following a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, signed by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Shooting reportedly continued in parts of Omdurman, Khartoum, and in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan.