Africa: Russia Must Stop Its Attacks on Food Security

[State Department] The Kremlin's unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine has severely damaged Ukraine's economy and exacerbated global food insecurity, especially in developing countries. Ukraine has long been the "breadbasket of Europe," feeding millions across the globe. It was a top grain supplier to dozens of African and Middle Eastern countries in 2021, but after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, Russia blockaded Ukrainian trade routes through the Black Sea, mined Ukrainian agricu