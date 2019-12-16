Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cineworld to buy Cineplex in $2.8-billion deal for Canada's largest theatre chain

CP24 Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Cineplex Inc. has agreed to a friendly takeover that values the operator of Canada's largest chain of movie theatres at $2.8 billion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Box office dollars: Cineworld snaps up Cineplex

Box office dollars: Cineworld snaps up Cineplex 00:45

 Cineworld will buy Canada's Cineplex for $1.65 billion in cash, making the British firm the biggest cinema operator in North America as it looks to tackle increasing competition from online streaming services. David Pollard reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeerageCapital

Peerage Capital RT @milesnadal: Cineplex agrees to be acquired by U.K.'s Cineworld in $2.8-billion deal ⁦@CineplexMovies⁩ https://t.co/zeHx9rxT3E 17 minutes ago

droza

Donna Roza RT @CBCNews: Britain's Cineworld has announced a $2.8 billion takeover of Canada's Cineplex Inc which would make it the largest cinema oper… 1 hour ago

EdmontonScreen

Edmonton Screen Industries Office U.K.’s Cineworld Poised to Buy Canada’s Cineplex in $2.1 Billion Deal https://t.co/cZcpnsyOlI via @variety 2 hours ago

spenraw

Spencer Shea Cineplex agrees to be acquired by U.K.'s Cineworld in $2.8-billion deal https://t.co/5U4ejmF04x 2 hours ago

ConcurrentMedia

Paul Sweeting Regal Owner Cineworld to Buy Canada’s Cineplex for $1.65 Billion https://t.co/roBvhpMLGr 2 hours ago

supervisorwire

Supervisor Wire U.K.’s Cineworld Poised to Buy Canada’s Cineplex in $2.1 Billion Deal https://t.co/4vg9BhLbeW 3 hours ago

thinktoomuch3

thinktoomuch RT @CP24: Cineworld to buy Cineplex in $2.8-billion deal for Canada's largest theatre chain https://t.co/IKBUhIfcT4 https://t.co/rmI2J6anfm 3 hours ago

DJSKLA

SKLA Regal Owner Cineworld to Acquire Canada's Cineplex for $2.1 Billion https://t.co/DIOTrlZfKt 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.