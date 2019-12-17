Global  

Toronto police to release details today of multi-jurisdictional sexual assault case

CP24 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Toronto police will be providing details today about an arrest that has been made in a “multi-jurisdictional” sexual assault investigation.
News video: Police: Man Sexually Assaulted Girl In Library

Police: Man Sexually Assaulted Girl In Library 02:13

 Police were questioning the man Tuesday in the sexual assault of the 11-year-old girl at the public library branch in Morgan Park. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

