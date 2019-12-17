Global  

Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final

BBC News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Brazil's Flamengo come from behind to beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 and reach the Fifa Club World Cup final.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms

Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms 01:57

 Thunderstorms greeted Liverpool as they arrived in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, with around 7,000 fans expected to support Jurgen Klopp's side.

Tweets about this

Alhilal_FCL

الزعيم اسيا RT @SportsLounge4: Club World Cup: @Flamengo beat @Alhilal_FCL to enter final https://t.co/b8Ju5mD0Sc #ClubWorldCup #Flamengo #FLAxALH @A… 29 minutes ago

SportsLounge4

Sports Lounge Club World Cup: @Flamengo beat @Alhilal_FCL to enter final https://t.co/b8Ju5mD0Sc #ClubWorldCup #Flamengo… https://t.co/VFpyCOFhpn 39 minutes ago

OkayNigeria

Okay.ng Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final #alhilal #clubworldcup #flamengo https://t.co/wk4aF1L3e0 2 hours ago

Wesly3dd

Wesley Moço [Brainiac] RT @MichaelPeckman: Flamengo storm back to beat Al Hilal, reach Club World Cup final https://t.co/lHpx47pfgB 2 hours ago

MichaelPeckman

Michael Peckmann Flamengo storm back to beat Al Hilal, reach Club World Cup final https://t.co/lHpx47pfgB 2 hours ago

CallMeOlalekan

LakeSide 🇳🇬 Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final https://t.co/Tcs5uKOrrT (Via BBC) 3 hours ago

moto2002moto

moto Fifa Club World Cup: Flamengo come from behind to beat Al-Hilal to set up potential final vs Liverpool https://t.co/i2ChqabKDP 3 hours ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @AP_Sports: Flamengo’s first trip to a Club World Cup will end in the final. The South American champions came from behind to beat Al H… 4 hours ago

