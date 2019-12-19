Global  

Records reveal 20 Manitoba teachers suspended for misconduct, including 14 convicted of sexual offences

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
At least 20 teachers have been disciplined by Manitoba’s Minister of Education since 2016 for serious offences — the bulk of which were criminal in nature and include sexual touching, possession of child pornography, luring a child and sexual assault, CBC News has learned.
