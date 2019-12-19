Global  

Funeral home that mixed up bodies, mistakenly cremated one, faces lawsuit

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The family of a Berwick, N.S., woman whose remains were mixed up with another person and mistakenly cremated almost two years ago is suing the company that owns the funeral home where the "horror story" took place.
