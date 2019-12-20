Global  

N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil to make Northern Pulp decision this morning

CBC.ca Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Premier Stephen McNeil will make an announcement on the future of Northern Pulp at 10:30 a.m. CBC will livestream it here.
