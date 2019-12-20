Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2 Mounties accuse RCMP brass of obstruction of justice in Dziekanski case

CBC.ca Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The RCMP has agreed to open a file into allegations Mounties involved in the Tasering death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski were unfairly treated by their bosses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SugarmanSharna

Sharna Sugarman RT @CBCCanada: 2 Mounties accuse RCMP brass of obstruction of justice in Dziekanski case https://t.co/PDKm4hqVzd https://t.co/WqWx3HPaxZ 6 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News 2 Mounties accuse RCMP brass of obstruction of justice in Dziekanski case https://t.co/PDKm4hqVzd https://t.co/WqWx3HPaxZ 9 minutes ago

Canada_News_

Canada 2 Mounties accuse RCMP brass of obstruction of justice in Dziekanski case #CanadaNews https://t.co/tPSokcWixv 25 minutes ago

Metaloid3

Metaloid RT @PoePoeYou1: Disband the RCMP. They aren't police. They are in fact a public safety hazard. They are known rapists, pedophiles, & all a… 2 hours ago

CarreJamie

Jamie Carre RT @cbcnewsbc: RCMP has agreed to open a file into allegations Mounties involved in the Tasering death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekansk… 9 hours ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia RCMP has agreed to open a file into allegations Mounties involved in the Tasering death of Polish immigrant Robert… https://t.co/cvLfIiANHo 10 hours ago

PoePoeYou1

Poe Poe You Disband the RCMP. They aren't police. They are in fact a public safety hazard. They are known rapists, pedophiles,… https://t.co/1tb1ZMpb3U 13 hours ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia 2 Mounties accuse RCMP brass of obstruction of justice in Dziekanski case https://t.co/htRMECU40Q https://t.co/jvnRbSC61O 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.