Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Two people seriously injured in East York shooting

CP24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East York, Toronto police say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrBobLablah

Bob Lablah RT @BiAtchi007: Thorncliffe Park snd Overlea - high density of migrants 🤷‍♀️ Two people seriously injured in East York shooting https://t.… 4 hours ago

BiAtchi007

@BiAatch Thorncliffe Park snd Overlea - high density of migrants 🤷‍♀️ Two people seriously injured in East York shooting https://t.co/hryvCX6pks 6 hours ago

infamousstarks

Infamous Starks Two people seriously injured in East York shooting https://t.co/8WIt62HrPZ 16 hours ago

craig_wadman

Craig Wadman. Shooting in East York seriously injures two people Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in East Yor… https://t.co/xmETvqVYqE 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.