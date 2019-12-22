Global  

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

CP24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
