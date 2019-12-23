Global  

Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The political war-of-words around the national economy took another turn on Sunday's political talk shows as the federal finance minister warned Conservatives to cease claims of a looming recession.
