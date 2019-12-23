The political war-of-words around the national economy took another turn on Sunday's political talk shows as the federal finance minister warned Conservatives to cease claims of a looming recession.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Henry Imbriaco Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update | CBC News https://t.co/Aks77luxvr 49 seconds ago Castanet Morneau takes shot at Tories #Ottawa https://t.co/4HAfoEU1aT 5 minutes ago CBC Ottawa Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update https://t.co/ujUyuINkjS #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/6IY1PrF3hR 7 minutes ago National Post Morneau blasts Conservatives for 'making people more anxious' with recession talk https://t.co/vv1OXQjUHi https://t.co/BM4xv505Bm 9 minutes ago Financial Post Morneau blasts Conservatives for ‘making people more anxious’ with recession talk https://t.co/1XwlLmHNxE https://t.co/Z5IKJ9GWEq 9 minutes ago Landlocked Blue Island RT @scampycaaz: @EdenHar36652477 People=politicians, yes? Ala Bill Morneau who's selling us a load of***with respect to the entire Canad… 15 minutes ago CBC Canadian News Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update https://t.co/Cfi0GnK193 https://t.co/dWyEWKYqvD 16 minutes ago Canada Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update #CanadaNews https://t.co/L3Kq6dU0l5 17 minutes ago