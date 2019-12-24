Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A father whose 14-month-old son was the subject of an Amber Alert last week now faces several criminal charges after the child was found unharmed and the dad was taken into custody Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

AMBER ALERT: Mother Stabbed As Father Abducts Young Daughter Triggering San Jose Amber Alert [Video]AMBER ALERT: Mother Stabbed As Father Abducts Young Daughter Triggering San Jose Amber Alert

Mother Stabbed As Father Abducts Young Daughter Triggering San Jose Amber Alert

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:49Published

Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Girl From San Jose [Video]Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Girl From San Jose

Police say Bethanie Carranza was abducted by her father last night. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amber Alert issued by RCMP for 14-month-old boy taken near Hinton, Alta.

Police just east of Jasper National Park in Alberta have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old believed to have been abducted by his father.
CBC.ca

Amber Alert issued after 14-month-old abducted near Hinton: Alberta Emergency Alert

An Amber Alert is in place for northwest and central Alberta after a 14-month-old boy was abducted near Hinton, Alta., Alberta Emergency Alert said.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/kYe6dCSb1R 3 hours ago

Yegisawesome

Yeg is Awesome Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/sj9jEq8K7U #yeg #yegnews #yegisawesome #Alberta411 4 hours ago

hot105worldwide

Hot105 Worldwide Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/bykxJnlYwq 11 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/GTr53eHMeV 11 hours ago

foothillfool

Foothillfool RT @CBCEdmonton: Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/wONy39Q1Vm https://t.co/hJip1SSCH9 14 hours ago

SimonPeterSDG

Simon Peter RT @CBCCalgary: Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/Vgf0cZj7gS https://t.co/TycsMvXO3U 14 hours ago

CBCCalgary

CBC Calgary Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/Vgf0cZj7gS https://t.co/TycsMvXO3U 14 hours ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Father at centre of Amber Alert near Hinton, Alta., faces charges https://t.co/uSfXKvzCmq https://t.co/SLp8ltTY4N 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.