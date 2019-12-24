Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A Canadian geologist jailed in Dubai on fraud charges he claims are dubious will remain in prison after a judge rejected his appeal on a technicality, according to the man's son.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Son of Quebec geologist in Dubai prison suspects foul play, urges Ottawa to pressure UAE

The son of a Canadian geologist jailed in Dubai after allegedly uncovering fraud in a gold company says the only way his father will get out of prison is if the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

sarahleavittcbc

Sarah Leavitt Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected | CBC News https://t.co/193B3JCG29 5 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected https://t.co/hXicHhtjtX https://t.co/JCnUBKf4XR 3 hours ago

Canada_News_

Canada Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected #CanadaNews https://t.co/Ll8g6AKmIZ 3 hours ago

jessithomsonbc

Jessica Thomson Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected https://t.co/zHXGcJMp23 https://t.co/i6mi8VP59D 3 hours ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected https://t.co/RJdmlXzzDv https://t.co/YmIvBycumd 3 hours ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected https://t.co/ectd2SVbzw #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/DdHYjNVSQM 3 hours ago

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected https://t.co/4ZTqD8OUCg 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.