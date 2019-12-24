‘Chair girl’ appears to make cameo in Drake’s new music video

Fabolous & Casanova Get Destroyed On Twitter For Refusing To Pay Shiggy For #ChoosyChallenge NEW YORK, NY – Fueled by the viral #DoTheShiggy challenge created by internet comedian Shiggy, Drake’s Scorpion track “In My Feelings” shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018... Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 04:10Published 2 weeks ago