Alberta energy war room staff must stop calling themselves 'reporters,' journalist group says

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Canadian Association of Journalists wants staff in the Alberta's so-called energy war room to stop calling themselves "reporters" when speaking to the public, saying using the term for workers in a government public relations office is Orwellian.
