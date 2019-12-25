Global  

Drake edits out 'Chair Girl' from latest music video

CP24 Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Drake has put out a new version of his latest music video, removing a split-second cameo from the 19-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony earlier this year.
