Canada shakes off early jitters to roar back against U.S. at world juniors

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Alexis Lafreniere scored seven seconds after the United States tied the game late in the third period as Canada beat its North American rival 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
