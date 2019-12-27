Global  

Essex County 12-year-old plays Wayne Gretzky in latest Tim Hortons commercial

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The commercial features three different actors portraying Gretzky throughout his life, and shows Number 99 practicing on a backyard rink, skating through opponents, riding a bus to games and ultimately showing off an autograph from the real Tim Horton. 
