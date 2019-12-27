Essex County 12-year-old plays Wayne Gretzky in latest Tim Hortons commercial Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

The commercial features three different actors portraying Gretzky throughout his life, and shows Number 99 practicing on a backyard rink, skating through opponents, riding a bus to games and ultimately showing off an autograph from the real Tim Horton. 👓 View full article

