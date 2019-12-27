Global  

Police investigating after shots fired at Richmond Hill gas station

CP24 Friday, 27 December 2019
York Regional Police say they have a suspect cornered in a residence after multiple shots were fired at a gas station in Richmond Hill.
No injuries after vehicle takes down traffic light, crashes into house in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say no injuries were reported after a vehicle lost control, struck a traffic light, and then crashed into a house in Richmond Hill.
CP24

Three people injured after two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill on Sunday morning.
CP24


