Toronto's Korean community excited after Jays sign star pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu

CP24 Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Baseball fans in Toronto's Korean community say the Blue Jays' signing of star pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu represents more than just a shot at the post-season - it's sparked a media storm and increased interest in the team in South Korea.
Ace left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu signs with Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed star left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu to a four-year, US$80-million contract.
LHP Ryu gives Blue Jays ace to pair with talented young core

Hyun-Jin Ryu is the ace the Toronto Blue Jays needed to pair with a lineup flush with what agent Scott Boras calls "baseball royalty
