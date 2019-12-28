Global  

Hotel Mount Pearl destroyed by 2nd fire since Christmas Day

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The scent of smoke and burning materials could be smelled across Mount Pearl and St. John's on Saturday morning.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake Hotel Fire Took 32 Hours To Put Out

Drake Hotel Fire Took 32 Hours To Put Out 04:19

 Survivors of a Christmas Day fire say the generosity of strangers has been a blessing, reports Mary McGuire (4:19). WCCO 4 News At 10 – December 26, 2019

Christmas Day Fire Finally Extinguished In Minneapolis [Video]Christmas Day Fire Finally Extinguished In Minneapolis

A massive fire is finally out in Downtown Minneapolis, but the work to help hundreds of Minnesotans is just beginning, reports Marielle Mohs (3:10). WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 26, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:10Published

Officials Are Searching For Answers After A Fire In Minneapolis On Christmas Day Displaced Hundreds [Video]Officials Are Searching For Answers After A Fire In Minneapolis On Christmas Day Displaced Hundreds

Kate Raddatz was live at a temporary shelter, where donations have poured in for those impacted (2:26). WCCO 4 News At Noon – December 26, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:26Published


Fire in Minneapolis leaves 250 homeless on Christmas Day

Fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides transitional housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis early on Wednesday, leaving about 250 people...
Reuters

