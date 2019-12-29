Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Biden clarifies senate subpoena remarks

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Joe Biden has explained his remark that he'd defy any subpoena to testify in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, saying it's about 'Trump's conduct, not mine'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Clarifies Comment On Senate Subpoena In Trump's Impeachment Trial

Biden Clarifies Comment On Senate Subpoena In Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:50

 Joe Biden posted a series of clarification tweets Saturday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden says he would 'honor' whatever Congress 'legitimately' asked of him [Video]Biden says he would 'honor' whatever Congress 'legitimately' asked of him

When asked if he would comply with a subpoena if Senate Republicans seek his testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial, presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said he would "honor" whatever..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony [Video]Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden clarifies remark that he will not comply with Senate subpoena

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday sought to “clarify” his prior remarks that he will not comply with a potential subpoena to testify in the Senate...
FOXNews.com

Biden ‘Clarifies’ He Didn’t Mean It When He Said He Would Defy Senate Impeachment Subpoena

Former Vice President Joe Biden made news heading into the weekend on the subject of whether he would comply with any possible subpoena from the Senate for his...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ J ⚜️ A. ⚜️ N. ⚖️⚜️🗽 🇺🇸 RT @Reuters: Joe Biden is facing blowback for saying he wouldn't comply with a Senate subpoena in President Trump's impeachment trial. The… 28 minutes ago

rashidaldosar16

rashid aldosari RT @Reuters: Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is facing criticism for sayi… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.