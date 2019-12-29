Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot

CP24 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio [Video]$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio. The single ticket was purchased at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the city of Mentor. It matched with the gold Mega Ball and all five drawn..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

One Winning Ticket In $372 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing [Video]One Winning Ticket In $372 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No winning ticket sold for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
CP24

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
CP24


Tweets about this

itzelruiz1

no me gustan las injusticias! ni la mentira! RT @CP24: No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/TuZMte0vV2 https://t.co/g2K77DK9kH 38 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot | National Newswatch https://t.co/V5P2yVOnSt 2 hours ago

CP24

CP24 No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/TuZMte0vV2 https://t.co/g2K77DK9kH 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/1Hg42etLM1 6 hours ago

timescolonist

Times Colonist No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/oUvJxYoNhv 6 hours ago

JacksonsPtBIA

Jackson's Point BIA No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/9cWN5xNPVl 5 days ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/MpZkAdxPi6 https://t.co/IwZ5w7yPMd 6 days ago

CTVNews

CTV News No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot https://t.co/B5qwpxbWX1 https://t.co/EqBtABrltH 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.