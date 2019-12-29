Global  

Community rink in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., a 'total loss' after fire

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre has been destroyed by fire, according to the community's fire chief.
1 dead in Federal Way apartment fire; building declared a total loss

One person died and an entire apartment building was declared a loss in a fire early Saturday in Federal Way. Units from South King Fire and Rescue responded to...
Seattle Times

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Community rink in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., a 'total loss' after fire https://t.co/hHdUSRizmk https://t.co/Ksio5lOwpP 24 minutes ago

AirTechCom

Air Tech Com. Our community has suffered a great loss with the fire at our community rink. Let’s all lend our support to rebuild!… https://t.co/1K5CW2FMu8 34 minutes ago

Venumgaming2

Venum Gaming Sad day in the Tyne Valley PEI community our rink burned down this mourning 😔@HockeyCanada #TYNEVALLEYSTRONG https://t.co/bavvonK7aa 50 minutes ago

DerekMacEwen

Derek MacEwen 🍁 RT @BloyceThompson: The Tyne Valley rink was destroyed by fire this morning. The Fire Marshals Office has been on site through the fire whe… 1 hour ago

BloyceThompson

Bloyce Thompson The Tyne Valley rink was destroyed by fire this morning. The Fire Marshals Office has been on site through the fire… https://t.co/BjrctJlk8D 2 hours ago

DerekMacEwen

Derek MacEwen 🍁 RT @PaulMacNeill: Fire destroys Tyne Valley Rink https://t.co/PUCjBaZroo #pei 2 hours ago

RossBuchanan9

Buck #73 RT @PaulMSports: There has been a fire at the Tyne Valley Community Centre (The Rink) overnight. Some social media reports are saying the r… 2 hours ago

PaulMacNeill

Paul MacNeill Fire destroys Tyne Valley Rink https://t.co/PUCjBaZroo #pei 2 hours ago

