Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US says will act if N.Korea tests missiles

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien says the US will be "extraordinarily disappointed" and take action if North Korea fires any missiles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' 00:37

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas. However, officials have remained...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Satellite imagery spots expansion to missile launcher factory in North Korea: report [Video]Satellite imagery spots expansion to missile launcher factory in North Korea: report

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected] Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:09Published

North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory [Video]North Korea has expanded its ballistic missile launcher factory

PYONGSONG, NORTH KOREA — Civilian satellite imagery by Planet Labs has revealed an expansion to the March 16 factory in North Korea's Pyongsong, NBC News reports. Citing expert analysis given to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House says US will take action if North Korea tests missiles

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien says the US will be "extraordinarily disappointed" and take action if North Korea fires any missiles.
SBS Also reported by •ReutersFT.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comSify

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.