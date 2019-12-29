Global  

Canada's Joe Veleno suspended 1 game for headbutt

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Canada's Joe Veleno has been suspended one game for head-butting Russian defenceman Daniil Misyul during the second period of Canada's 6-0 loss on Saturday.
