Reitmans CEO Jeremy Reitman has died

Jeremy Reitman, the CEO of Montreal-based womenswear company Reitmans, has died.



Jeremy Reitman, a stalwart of the Canadian womenswear scene who guided Montreal-based Reitmans Ltd. through the so-called retail apocalypse, has died.

CBC.ca 17 hours ago

CBC.ca 17 hours ago



