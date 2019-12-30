Global  

Canadian group to repatriate Canadarm company in $1-billion deal with Maxar

CP24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A Toronto-based investment firm has signed a $1-billion deal to buy the Canadian space technology company behind Radarsat Earth-observation satellites and the Canadarm robotic mechanisms on the International Space Station.
