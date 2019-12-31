Halifax police investigating shoplifting complaint nab Texas murder suspect

A Texas murder suspect who police believed got into Canada over the summer has been arrested in Halifax after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint.



Recent related videos from verified sources The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting The White Settlement Police Department holds a second news conference following the fatal shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 15:55Published 2 days ago Police Arrest 2 Suspects For Murder Of San Antonio ISD Detective Police have arrested two suspects for the murder of San Antonio ISD Detective Cliff Martinez. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:36Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Halifax police arrest man wanted on homicide charges in Texas A man wanted on homicide charges in the United States was arrested by Halifax Regional Police early on Monday afternoon following a shoplifting incident. On...

CTV News 18 hours ago



Tessa Majors murder suspect released after questioning New York City police say a 14-year-old, suspected in the murder of college student Tessa Majors, is free for now after questioning. Majors was stabbed to death...

CBS News 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this