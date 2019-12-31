Global  

Halifax police investigating shoplifting complaint nab Texas murder suspect

CP24 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A Texas murder suspect who police believed got into Canada over the summer has been arrested in Halifax after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint.
