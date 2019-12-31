Global  

From teacher strikes to tax fights — here's what to expect from Doug Ford and Ontario politics in 2020

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
For Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government, 2020 will bring the midway point of their four-year mandate, a new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, and new challenges to keeping their outstanding campaign promises.
Doug Ford Defends Cancelling 'Terrible, Terrible' Wind Turbines [Video]Doug Ford Defends Cancelling 'Terrible, Terrible' Wind Turbines

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the $231-million cost of cancelling green energy contracts was not a waste.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:52Published


What's in store for Ontario politics in 2020

For Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government, 2020 will bring the midway point of their four-year mandate, a new leader of the Ontario...
CBC.ca

