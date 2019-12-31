Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Happy New Year’: Thousands to ring in 2020 at Nathan Phillips Square

CP24 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers made their way to Nathan Phillips Square Tuesday night to ring in the new decade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! 00:32

 Happy New Year!

Recent related videos from verified sources

A.I. duPont Hospital Rings In New Year With 'Noon New Year's' Celebration [Video]A.I. duPont Hospital Rings In New Year With 'Noon New Year's' Celebration

The day included games, music and a festive giveaway.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:14Published

New Year's Eve celebrations in Tampa Bay [Video]New Year's Eve celebrations in Tampa Bay

New Year's Eve celebrations in Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pawan Singh's Happy New Year song garners millions of views in 24 hours- Watch

Powerstar Pawan Singh of Bhojpuri industry is very famous among Bhojpuri young audience and that is the reason his videos are so popular on social media....
Zee News

Ravi Shastri wishes Team India a 'Happy New Year'

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year.
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickJenningsD7

Rick Jennings, II What a fun morning at the annual @CrockerArt Noon Year’s Eve celebration! Thousands came out to ring in the new yea… https://t.co/V6gpwCiwcZ 6 minutes ago

kamilovesaubrey

Coaster Enthusiast 22-11 RT @CP24: “It’s such a great, all-ages, family-friendly vibe for Torontonians and tourists from right across the GTA" https://t.co/dYZOv2Cr… 20 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 “It’s such a great, all-ages, family-friendly vibe for Torontonians and tourists from right across the GTA" https://t.co/dYZOv2Cr3V 1 hour ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Happy New Year! Watch cities around the world ring in 2020 (LIVE) | USA TODAY  USA TODAY * Sydney New Year's Eve… https://t.co/dLbUi8HvRU 10 hours ago

GreenBayWiscon

Green Bay Wisconsin * Happy New Year! Watch cities around the world ring in 2020 (LIVE) | USA TODAY  USA TODAY * Sydney New Year's Eve… https://t.co/ge7JTyRRK4 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.