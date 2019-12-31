‘Happy New Year’: Thousands to ring in 2020 at Nathan Phillips Square

Rick Jennings, II What a fun morning at the annual @CrockerArt Noon Year’s Eve celebration! Thousands came out to ring in the new yea… https://t.co/V6gpwCiwcZ 6 minutes ago Coaster Enthusiast 22-11 RT @CP24: “It’s such a great, all-ages, family-friendly vibe for Torontonians and tourists from right across the GTA" https://t.co/dYZOv2Cr… 20 minutes ago CP24 “It’s such a great, all-ages, family-friendly vibe for Torontonians and tourists from right across the GTA" https://t.co/dYZOv2Cr3V 1 hour ago Iowa City Iowa * Happy New Year! Watch cities around the world ring in 2020 (LIVE) | USA TODAY USA TODAY * Sydney New Year's Eve… https://t.co/dLbUi8HvRU 10 hours ago Green Bay Wisconsin * Happy New Year! Watch cities around the world ring in 2020 (LIVE) | USA TODAY USA TODAY * Sydney New Year's Eve… https://t.co/ge7JTyRRK4 10 hours ago